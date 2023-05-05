‘Yellowstone’ to End After Season 5, but New Sequel Premieres in December

“Yellowstone” is officially coming to an end after Season 5, but the franchise is far from over!

Paramount announced the news on Friday, revealing the second half of the fifth and final season will premiere in November.

As that Dutton storyline wraps up, the network will drop a new, untitled, sequel in December on Paramount and later Paramount +. It was not revealed if this is the spin-off that will feature Matthew McConaughey. A press release noted the cast for the new show will be announced shortly.

The show has made headlines in recent weeks over news of star Kevin Costner’s divorce and talk that the series was coming to an end.

Previously, rumors swirled that star Costner — who plays patriarch John Dutton — was hanging up his “Yellowstone” hat after tension with showrunner Taylor Sheridan. He’s also directing and starring in a new movie called “Horizon.”

A few weeks ago, a source at the New York Post said, “Hopefully, Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like ‘Yellowstone’ will end after this season.”

As for Taylor and Kevin’s working relationship, the source said, “It’s the same as with any showrunner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction.”

In August 2022, Kevin opened up about the possibility of the show killing off John Dutton.

He told "Extra" at the time, “I don’t want to die… just too much to do. In terms of this story, I don’t know where that’s gonna go… I haven’t really thought about it.

“Everybody dies, but it’s how you live,” Costner emphasized.

At the time, Kevin hadn’t spoken with show creator Taylor Sheridan about the end of the show. He explained, “I don’t because I think probably, in some way, we’re making it up… I think what comes on the page will be the thing that I look at.”

Along with praising Sheridan, it looks like Costner has some say on where his character goes. He said, “I think that he’s been writing a really high level. I’ll say when I don’t want to do it anymore.”

"Extra" also spoke with Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of John Dutton, last month about Costner’s busy schedule.

“Kevin's directing a movie that he's very passionate about which has is its own demands,” Josh said. “You know, Kevin is a very unusual actor in that way, where he's… telling a massive story himself, so I think the collision right now is just the idea that he's busy and Taylor's busy and so everyone's sort of in a waiting game and… that's as much as I know.”