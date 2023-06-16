Getty Images

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are butting heads over their prenup.

Earlier this week, in docs obtained by "Extra," Costner claimed she won’t move out of his home, despite their prenup agreement. Now, he wants the court’s help getting Baumgartner to leave the property.

Her team is hitting back. In docs obtained by Insider, her lawyer John Rydell claims, "This RFO (request for order) seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”

He adds, "Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine.”

In his court filing, Costner addressed the children and their connection to the home.

"We have both requested joint legal and joint physical custody. Because the children will be spending at least half of their time at my home, they will not be disrupted by Christine's imminent move," Costner said. "Christine and I have been working on a summer schedule to ensure that the children have a smooth transition between our two homes."

The papers also explain, “Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home. He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to.

“Thus, when the parties began discussing marriage in 2003, Kevin made it clear to Christine that he would not marry again without clarity that his separate property residences would remain his to live in no matter what happened in their marriage. Christine acknowledged to Kevin at the time that she understood the importance of this to him and she agreed to this provision.”

The Oscar winner is also accusing his ex of staying to make “various financial demands.”

In the docs, Kevin reveals he gave her $1.2 million after their split per the prenup. The amount has since grown to $1.45 million, and he says the funds are available to her to find a place of her own.

The exes share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, and Kevin is willing to give Christine an additional $30,000 per month in child support to put toward a rental home. He’s also offering another $10,000 in moving costs.

Costner also claims, “Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorneys and forensic accountant. This was done without any prior notice to me.”

He said he has also “continued to maintain the status quo and have continued to pay all of our children’s expenses. I have also made multiple offers of settlement which, unfortunately, have not been accepted.”

DailyMail.com reports Kevin owns a 10-acre beachfront compound in Carpinteria, California, worth $145 million. The property includes a recreational house, private beach surrounded by cliffs, and baseball field.

The director, who is currently making the film “Horizon,” recently told Deadline, “I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house. But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f--king conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

Kevin also owns an Aspen ranch, complete with three houses and two lakes on 160 acres. The property, dubbed the Dunbar Ranch, is now available for rent at $36,000 per night.

As for the split, Christine filed the divorce papers in May after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”