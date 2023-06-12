Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Daniel Wai/Instagram Stories

Ariana Madix is living her best post-Scandoval life.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star enjoyed some birthday celebrations in New York City this weekend with new beau Daniel Wai.

Just a couple of days after her emotional confrontation with ex Tom Sandoval and former best friend Raquel Leviss over their secret affair aired during the final part of the explosive “Pump Rules” Season 10 reunion, Ariana flew to the Big Apple for fun… and for a surprise!

“She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane,” Daniel wrote in an Instagram post on June 11. The fitness coach then revealed that several of Ariana’s friends gathered to attend The Governors Ball Music Festival together.

Ariana reposted multiple photos and videos of her, Daniel, and their friends dancing to Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Odesza, and others. The dancing continued at Gold Bar where the Bravo star, who turns 38 on June 24, and her friends spent the night celebrating her birthday a bit early.

One video showed Ariana blowing out candles on a cupcake tower, while another by @bradxbrad featured her and her friends waving sparklers.

This isn’t the first time Madix has jetted off to the East Coast to spend time with her NYC-based boyfriend. The two were spotted laughing together on the jumbotron at a May 2 Yankees game in the Big Apple.

Ariana spoke about the post-Scandoval romance on the “Today” show last month.

“I’m enjoying myself and I would say I’m very happy right now,” Ariana said during a May 18 “Today” interview. “I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape, or form did I go into that thinking anything.”

She continued, “I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it’s just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.”

In a recent interview with Glamour magazine, the Florida-native shared her thoughts on where she currently stands on marriage.