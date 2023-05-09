Sia & Dan Bernard Get Married in Surprise Portofino Wedding

Getty

Living la dolce vita!

Sia wed her boyfriend Dan Bernard over the weekend in a lavish yet intimate ceremony held at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy.

The couple exchanged vows in front of just four guests. The nuptials took place under an iron gazebo decked out with yellow, white, purple, and pink flowers. Gold tables decorated with white candles in glass cases also graced the outdoor space of the villa.

Photos posted in People magazine show the Australian wearing wearing a three-quarter sleeve lace mermaid gown that featured a high neck and button detailing down the front. She completed the stunning look with a sheer veil that included lace detailing. The groom wore a light cream-colored tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie.

Sia and Bernard have kept their relationship fairly private, with the “Cheap Thrills” songstress only sharing one photo of the two of them last October on Instagram.

"Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22👀❤️ also just finished my next album! A great day all round!" she posted in October 2022.

The Grammy-nominated artist was previously married to Erik Anders. The pair wed in August 2014 at her Palm Springs, California, home. They divorced in December 2016.