Sia Reveals She Was Suicidal and Relapsed After ‘Music’ Backlash

Getty

Singer Sia is opening up about the 2021 fallout surrounding her movie “Music,” about a young girl on the autism spectrum.

Sia directed the film, which came under fire for the way she portrayed autistic people and for casting Maddie Ziegler in the titular role of Music, rather than casting someone on the autism spectrum.

The New York Times just released a profile on Sia’s friend Kathy Griffin, and Sia reveals that the comedian helped her through that time period.

“I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab,” Sia said, adding that Griffin “saved my life.”

Kathy, who dealt with her own media storm in 2017 with the Donald Trump photo scandal, recalled one thing that helped her was creating some positive buzz. Griffin recalled, “I just need one good picture out there besides those that say, ‘Kathy Griffin is a jihadist.’”