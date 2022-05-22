Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Marry in Italy!

Instagram

"Evviva gli sposi" — long live the bride and groom!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows for a third time Sunday in Portofino, Italy. Today's proper, lavish, romantic event follows a Las Vegas practice run and a legal wedding at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter Alabama shared images of the latest ceremony on Instagram, including an affectionate selfie with Kourtney and shots of the bride and groom at the altar.

Instagram

Alabama's images and paparazzi shots revealed Kourtney went with an ultra-short, lacy white D&G garment under an extra-long white veil, which had a Catholic Madonna embroidered in back.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Mother of the bride Kris Jenner wore a feathery coral gown that kissed the ground as she walked her daughter down the aisle. Kourtney's dad, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003 at 59.

Backgrid

Along with Alabama, all of the couple's other kids were on hand to see them wed, including Kourtney's children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick (who was absent), and Barker's other children, Atiana, 23, and Landon, 18.

Other attendees included Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Engaged in October of last year after a year of togetherness, the couple has been inseparable.

Backgrid

On "The Kardashians," Kourtney said, "I feel like I'm living in a fairy tale." She said she'd never considered marriage until meeting Blink-182 rock star Travis — and had avoided tying the knot with longtime partner Disick.

Barker has been married twice before, to Melissa Kennedy (2001-2002) and to Shanna Moakler (2004-2008).