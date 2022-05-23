Video! Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Reception

The Kardashians gave fans an inside look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding reception!

The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family in Portofino, Italy, over the weekend, and it looks like they threw a major bash afterward.

An epic video posted on Kim Kardashian and daughter North West’s TikTok account shows the whole family getting down to “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Family members partying the night away include Kim and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. There are even some mother-daughter moments of Kim and North and footage of Kourtney dancing with Travis.

Kylie also posted her reception look on TikTok as the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” blasts in the background.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Another clip on her account shows Kylie with Kendall dancing to “Tear in My Heart” by Twenty One Pilots.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Kim caught an especially romantic moment… Kourtney and Travis’ first dance.

She shared an Instagram Stories video of Andrea Boccelli singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as the newlyweds swayed to the music.