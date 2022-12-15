New Details on Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Final Days

Getty Images

The coroner has closed the case on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s death, which has officially been ruled a suicide.

In the meantime, new details are emerging about his final days.

Last week, tWitch celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Allison Holker. Along with a series of wedding photos, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old posted a video of himself dancing with Allison at home.

On Tuesday, Holker reportedly rushed to a police station, telling cops she knew something was wrong because tWitch suddenly left the house without his car and would not answer her calls.

TMZ reports Allison was so insistent that her husband’s behavior was out of character that police considered listing him as a critical missing person’s case.

The LAPD examined Allison and tWitch’s home for any video clues before a 911 call led them to his body at an Encino motel less than a mile away.

Just weeks ago, Allison and tWitch made an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where they talked about possibly expanding their family in the future.

He said, “I love the little babies. I love them… It’s a constant conversation.”

Boss rose to fame as a runner-up on Season 4 of “So You Think You Can Dance” and came back for an all-star season. He later joined Mary Murphy on the judges’ panel.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Murphy today about the tragedy.

Mary shared how she found out about tWitch’s death. “I have my national dance championship here in Las Vegas… I saw an urgent message from one of my girlfriends… She kept saying to me over and over again, ‘I don’t want to be the one to tell you’… I said, ‘For God’s sake, would you just tell me?’ She said, ‘tWitch is dead.’ I just fell to the ground. I went behind a dress vendor and I just curled up in a ball and started bawling. A dancer came around the corner and picked me up, just hugged me, and I went to my room.”