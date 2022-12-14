Splash News

On Wednesday, many were shocked to hear about Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death at age 40.

Many big names took to social media to remember tWitch, who was the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

A "heartbroken" Ellen wrote on Instagram, "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Ciara posted a video of herself dancing with tWitch backstage at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she wrote on Instagram, “I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us. I’ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today! May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time ❤️🙏🏽.”

Leah Remini shared video of tWitch from the set of “So You Think You Can Dance.” She wrote, “I am heartbroken by the news of the passing of tWitch. Although we had met many times at the Ellen Show, I got to know him better this summer when I joined the judge's table on "So You Think You Can Dance."

She added, “tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren't rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show. tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride. He had a laugh and smile that lit up the whole room.”

JoJo Siwa, who also worked with tWitch on "So You Think You Can Dance," mourned his loss on Instagram. She wrote, "My heart is beyond broken.💔😭 twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I’ll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life. Someone I’ve looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends. Twitch always had the best advice. We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together. I know you’re in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you. Sending my most love and prayers to His beautiful wife and 3 perfect kids. ❤️ thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I’m “so esssicted” to see you again one day (A inside joke between us that I will never let go of). Forever the worlds dance dad. Love you brother.🙏🏼 RIP the legendary Stephen Twitch Boss❤️."

Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, “I'm at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones."

Questlove wrote, “I have no words man.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 May his family find resolution in this dark time.

Julie Bowen posted a photo of herself with tWitch on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” writing, “I did ‘Ellen’ a gajillion times, and every time this sweet man made me smile, laugh and dance (horribly…always horribly). He even came and did a guest spot on Modern Family, and it was like getting a visit from the sun. His lightness, joy and kindness filled every room he entered. It’s terrible to think he was suffering inside. Tell somebody you love them today.”

The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/VmvxFgOF5d — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022 @kerrywashington

You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me.



Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon 💔💔💔. RIP tWitch. pic.twitter.com/rxthGUTPLZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 14, 2022 @EmmanuelAcho

Absolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison. https://t.co/6KJT38SKyO — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 14, 2022 @paulfeig

So so sad. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ and 'SYTYCD' All-Star, Dead at 40 https://t.co/SqZzfK7XOh via @people — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 14, 2022 @katiecouric

I’m devastated to hear the news about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ passing. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community pic.twitter.com/UlUV7VmvCi — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 14, 2022 @PaulaAbdul

Damn this is sad news.

sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. ❤️🙏 RIP TWITCH — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 14, 2022 @DJPaulyD

This is not possible. I am absolutely lost for any words or comprehension. Heartbreaking 💔 — Valentin (@iamValC) December 14, 2022 @iamValC

What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.



Oh, tWitch!💔



If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay



Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide https://t.co/GEjHIJCNmT via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022 @YNB

Heartbroken. Always full of love & joy every time I saw him. And he always brought a smile to my face every time I saw him. Sending my love, thoughts, and prayers to @Allisonholker & his family. Love you, Twitch. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) December 14, 2022 @kenjeong

My son just called me to let me know tWitch, Stephen Boss, has passed. I send love & will pray for Allison Holker & their 3 children.I am so sad- his joyful talent lit up our hearts from the time my kids were small. Hold your loved ones dear!!This life is not promised to anyone.. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 14, 2022 @MiraSorvino

RIP DJ Twitch. I was a fan of his light and talent. My condolences to his beautiful family. 🕯️ — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) December 14, 2022 @ChristyRomano

Earlier today, TMZ reported that Stephen’s death was an apparent suicide.

Law enforcement sources told the site that Holker entered an LAPD station on Tuesday concerned about her husband because he left home without his car, which she considered unusual.

Shortly after, the police reportedly received a call about a shooting at an L.A. hotel. According to TMZ, Stephen was found dead, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement to People, his wife Allison Holker confirmed, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In closing, Allison shared a message for Boss, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”