Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on Emotional Final Week of ‘Ellen’

FOX

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Stephen “tWitch” Boss about bidding farewell to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Man, that final week is gonna be lots of ugly crying,” tWitch said.

He noted that the emotions have come “In spurts here and there,” especially when video packages walk them back down memory lane. He added, “We’ve really created a family over there… created all kinds of memories and good actions.”

Recalling one of his favorite memories from the show, tWitch shared, “I remember my first time being on the show, I was in the midst of planning my wedding and then just sitting here talking with Ellen DeGeneres… I think, just really being there and just all of the laughs that we’ve had, we’ve had a ton of laughs… being surrounded by the best light every day from front to back, the audience, the crew, Ellen… I’m gonna miss it.”

As for what’s in store for the final week, Boss teased, “There’s gonna be a few people that you might recognize coming by to say goodbye.”

Now a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance,” tWitch describes that position as “surreal,” going from contestant, choreographer, guest judge, mentor, and back to the judging panel.

He pointed out, “I had auditioned for the show twice,” tWitch went on. “The first time, I didn't make it, second time... I was just in the time of my life where I was like, ‘Yo, I need something solid. If I don't make it, I'm making a drastic life decision and I'm and I'm going and enlisting in the Navy, period”

The performer revealed what life lesson he learned from the experience, saying, “It's like, never give up on your dreams. Never give up… because you also never know how close you actually are, and it really is, the game is out here for those that really persevere… The rejection is part of it... it's building blocks.”

He aims to be a “super empathetic” and “super compassionate” judge, since he’s been in a contestant’s shoes before! He emphasized, “I'm always gonna lead with love and I feel the same about the panel, too… We are all genuinely fans of dance and of art and of artists.”

He also revealed what it will take for a contestant to blow him away, saying, “That willingness to go there, you have to be willing to go out on stage and really give it your all in the most authentic way.”

Boss will be joined on the judging panel by JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison. He described the show as “family” and “home” for him.

Boss explained why this season will be different, referencing lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “Just us being back together, being able to be in a room where we can watch dance altogether… We’re getting what that energy is… that pent-up energy that people might have had during the pandemic, and especially those that were ready to audition and didn’t get a chance to.”

The show has been off the air for two years.

He said he was a “fan” of the show even before he was on it. He even met his wife Allison Holker on “So You Think You Can Dance,” and they are now the parents of three kids: Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

The couple has exposed their kids to dance. He said, “It’s the best… It’s also so pure. Sometimes, they danced so hard that they’re not even on beat — and it’s beautiful.”