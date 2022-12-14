Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, Dead at 40

Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was the DJ on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," has died at 40, People confirms.

In a statement to People, his wife Allison Holker confirmed, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In closing, Allison shared a message for Boss, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Earlier, TMZ reported that Stephen's death was an apparent suicide.

Law enforcement sources told the site that Holker entered an LAPD station on Tuesday concerned about her husband because he left home without his car, which she considered unusual.

Shortly after, the police reportedly received a call about a shooting at an L.A. hotel. According to TMZ, Stephen was found dead, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss’ last Instagram posts from just a few days ago included a dance with Allison in front of their Christmas tree and throwback photos from their wedding as they celebrated their nine-year anniversary.

Stephen and Allison share three children: Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, and Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

The two pro dancers met as all-stars on Season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010, and wed in 2013.