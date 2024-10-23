Getty Images

Sutton Foster has reportedly called it quits with screenwriter husband Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, Foster filed for divorce in New York County Supreme Court, Page Six reports.

The couple share daughter Emily, who they adopted in 2017.

Years ago, Foster opened up about her relationship with Ted, telling People magazine, “There was something about being with Ted that made me want kids. He belonged in my family.”

Foster was previously married to Christian Borle, but they split in 2009 after three years.