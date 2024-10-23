Kim Kardashian Hosts Epic ‘Wicked’ Pajama Party with Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

Instagram

Kim Kardashian hosted a fairy tale “Wicked” pajama party with stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!

Kardashian shared photos and videos from the party on her Instagram Stories, revealing it was a family affair, with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in attendance with their kiddos.

Their mom Kris Jenner was pictured as well.

The bash, which took place at Kim’s Hidden Hills home, featured a massive pink balloon arch, a ceiling full of green balloons, a giant movie display, “Wicked”-themed cakes and popcorn tubs, drinks in pink and green, pajama sets, Elphaba and Glinda Barbies, and Funko Pop dolls.

Kim shared a photo of the women’s feet in a circle with everyone in pink socks, except for Ariana — who wore green!

Attendees even got to screen the movie in advance.

Kim wrote, “We laughed, we cried (a few times), and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight,” calling it, “The most magical pajama party.”

Kylie shared a video of the party on her Instagram Stories, calling it the “best night,” and Kourtney posted the green balloons, writing, “I feel empowered.” Khloé posted, “Wow!!! What a movie!!!! Congratulations to everyone who had a part in this sensational film!! @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo thank you so much for watching @wickedmovie with us and for making us cry, laugh, wonder and crave more!!”

She praised the actresses’ “beautiful magical chemistry,” calling the film a “must see.”

Jenner gushed on her page, “Best night ever!!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the most magical night!"

Kris continued, "We love you @arianagrande @cynthiaerivo @universalpictures for throwing the most amazing screening of the most incredible and EPIC movie, Wicked, and thank you @KimKardashian for hosting us at your house for this fabulous green carpet. Universal, you set up a truly spectacular experience for our whole family. Everyone buckle your seatbelts you’re in for a special treat when you see this movie! @wickedmovie 🧙‍♀️🔮 💚.”

Ariana and Cynthia shared some of the cute pics and videos on their own Stories.