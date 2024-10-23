Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing off her new smile!

Blanchard underwent a dramatic dental transformation, thanks to Peppermint Sage Dental’s Dr. Michelle Corcoran.

The dental office shared before photos revealing missing and silver-plated teeth, followed by a set of new pearly whites.

Peppermint Sage Dental wrote, “Thank you @gypsyrose.ig for trusting us to enhance your smile. We wish you only the best!!”

Peppermint Sage Dental

Gypsy commented back, “I can not thank you enough for the best glow up I could ever dream of 💗.”

Blanchard was the victim of Munchausen by proxy, and TMZ reports her mother Dee Dee Blanchard had some of her teeth and salivary glands removed when she was a child, claiming her daughter suffered from tooth decay.

The site adds that she started the dental transformation months ago, first receiving porcelain caps to replace the silver teeth and a temporary bridge while awaiting the rest of the dental procedures.

In 2023, Blanchard told People magazine that having two salivary glands removed from behind her neck was the most painful unnecessary surgery she had gone through.

Gypsy said she “didn't respond very well to the anesthesia,” and her recovery was “really, really hard."

The operation had permanent effects. “To this day, it has left me with the side effects of having to clear my throat all the time. So, I'm always, if you hear me, that is a constant thing that I've had ever since. And it annoys people to no end.”

She added, “It's because my saliva is very thick, and so I'm always having to clear my throat. So, it's been a negative side effect for me. And the reason why I had that surgery is because my mother had put [Orajel] on my gums to make me drool at the appointment and complain to the doctor that [I drool] too much.”

Now, Gypsy is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Blanchard announced the news on Instagram in July, revealing the baby is due in January.