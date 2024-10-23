Singer Matthew Sweet Suffers ‘Debilitating Stroke’ While on Tour

Getty Images

Singer Matthew Sweet, a 1990s alt-rock hitmaker, suffered a stroke while on tour in Toronto earlier this month.

His rep Catherine Lyons shared the news on a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his recovery.

She wrote, “Matthew Sweet, our longtime inspiration and dear friend, suffered a debilitating stroke this past week in Toronto while in the early days of a national tour. He has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery.”

Lyons added, “We are asking for financial help in this difficult time from his family, friends, and fans. Without insurance or touring income, Matthew faces an enormous financial burden.”

She said the medical care in Toronto was “instrumental in saving Matthew’s life, but health care is not free for Americans in Canada.”

They now need an ambulance transport plane to bring Sweet, 60, back to the U.S. to receive care at a “specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around the clock care and therapy for six weeks. He will then require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery.”

The financial costs are likely to be “overwhelming,” and “close to a quarter million dollars.”