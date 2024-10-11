‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Frank Fritz died September 30, two years after suffering a stroke.

Now, his cause of death has been revealed. The “American Pickers” co-host died from "late sequela of cerebral infarction," another term for stroke, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

It was also noted that Fritz suffered from the chronic condition aortic stenosis, which effects blood flow. The aortic stenosis, as well as cerebral vascular disease contributed to his death.

On October 1, his co-host Mike Wolfe announced his passing on Instagram, writing, "It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

Mike continued, "Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures."

Writing of their adventures together, he went on, “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.”

Wolfe closed with, “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

Fritz exited “American Pickers” in 2020 to have back surgery. It came to light later that he and Wolfe had had a falling out, and the History Channel confirmed Frank would not be coming back.