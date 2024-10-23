Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B has been admitted to the hospital for a medical emergency.

On Wednesday, Cardi wrote on Instagram, “I am so sad to share this news but l’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I wont be able to perform at ONE MusicFest.”

Cardi B didn’t go into details about her health, but she expressed how sad she was to cancel her performance. She said, “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there.”

She went on, “Thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love yall.”

Cardi B was originally scheduled to perform on Saturday, October 26, at One MusicFest.

Though Cardi B won’t be there, Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Method Man, Jill Scott, GloRilla, DJ Drama, BigXThaPlug, and Fat Joe are all slated to perform.

Cardi’s hospitalization comes a month after she welcomed her third child with ex Offset.

In September, Cardi B announced their baby’s birth on Instagram. She gushed, “The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖.”

During the pregnancy, Cardi had a health scare after slipping down the stairs at her home.

Months ago, in an interview with X Spaces, Cardi B revealed, “I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass.

“I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn’t get up really,” she went on. “I noticed that I couldn’t really walk, like, I was feeling pain in my, I don’t know, in the lower of my stomach."

After the fall, Cardi took a nap. She said, “When I woke up, I couldn’t move my bottom at all. Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn’t move. I felt, like, paralyzed.”

Cardi then went to the hospital, where medical professionals told her that she tore a ligament in her pelvis and was dilated.

According to Cardi, the accident “almost cost me my little one” since she was experiencing contractions “every two minutes for a whole 24 hours.”

She elaborated, “So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t move for two days straight.”