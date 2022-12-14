Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: New Details on His Shocking Death

Getty Images

The world is mourning the shocking death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” His wife Allison Holker confirmed the sad news, which came just days after they celebrated their ninth anniversary.

“Extra” has new details from the manager of the Los Angeles hotel where Boss, 40, took his own life.

The manager at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino shared with us that Boss checked into the hotel on Monday. He had not checked out by 11 a.m. Tuesday, so management went to knock on the door at about 11:15 a.m. It was then that a housekeeper discovered his body in the room.

Ruth Cardenas, a hotel guest, added, “She noticed the blood, she noticed the body, and that's it. She came out. She was freaked out.”

The news was made more shocking because of the timing. Just three days ago, “tWitch” posted a photo celebrating his nine-year anniversary.

Holker issued this statement about this death, telling “Extra,” in part, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. He was the backbone of our family. The best husband and father… and an inspiration to fans.”

Holker ended with a message to her husband: "Stephen, We love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen and Allison have three children: Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, and Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

Just weeks ago, Allison told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, “My husband and I… we've always danced in our relationship whether it'd be in our kitchen or just for fun and then we just started filming and putting it up.”

And, she talked about the excitement of their family’s holiday traditions, “The rule in my household — because of my husband, not my rule, my husband's rule — is Christmas can go up the day after Thanksgiving.”

Allison and Stephen began dating after meeting as all-stars on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

He was also the Season 4 runner-up and returned to the show as a judge this year, telling “Extra,” “It's super full-circle to go from contestant to all-star to choreographer to guest judge.”

In 2014 he went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a deejay and quickly became a fan favorite. He was named co-executive producer in 2020. He told us the same year, “I'm still pinching myself. I started as a dancer so to make this transition, to see the ins and outs of the inside workings of the show, it’s been awesome.”

Ellen issued this statement, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

The dancer also found fame in movies like “Step Up All In” and “Magic Mike XXL.”

Boss was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and earned his nickname because he couldn’t sit still. He was raised by a single mom and said his determination in life was largely shaped by his relationship with his absentee father.

He once told “Extra,” “Never give up, because you never know how close you actually are.”