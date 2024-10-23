Joey Graziadei on Kelsey’s Dad Mark Anderson as Possible Golden Bachelor! (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson transformed into Tarzan and Jane for Disney Night.

“Extra” spoke with Joey and Jenna about their samba, which earned them a score of 34.

Joey shared, “I knew Disney Night was a possibility, and when I heard about it ,it's just my favorite movie as a kid and I love the Phil Collins soundtrack so I didn't know what dance we were going to do. We were talking about ‘Strangers Like Me’ and a couple other ones, but when... when we saw where we were in the competition, we knew we had to do an upbeat dance and there's nothing better than ‘Trashin’ the Camp’ — so we love that song.”

Meanwhile, Joey’s fiancé Kelsey Anderson’s dad Mark is rumored to be the next Golden Bachelor after being sent home by Joan Vassos on “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Joey commented on the rumors, saying, “I can't speak of any of the speculation. All I know is that I've been Team Mark from the beginning. I met him on my season... he is just a very special person. I'm so glad he's got an opportunity to show more of that to America. I think a lot of people have fallen in love with his story and his family story, and I think everyone's just rooting for him to be happy. So, however that happens, I'm going to be fully in his court.”

Jenna suggested, “I'll say it: we should start a petition right now to get Mark as the Golden Bachelor.”

Joey noted that Kelsey would be down for it, saying, “I think, Kelsey, it was different watching her dad on TV, but Kelsey, same thing, just wants him to be happy, and I think everyone saw from that show how much they put themselves out there, and he really started living his life over again in a different way. So if that new experience brings that, we're going to be nothing but supportive.”

He also spoke about Kelsey taking to TikTok to shut down some haters after last week's Dedications Night episode and how they handle all the noise about their relationship.

He commented, “I think Kelsey does a really good job of being honest as much as she can. I let her process and handle those things as she wants to because it's her own feelings and how she wants to address it to the public. I'm the type of person that I don't feel like I have to answer to what anyone says. I trust her fully and what she wants to do, and then I just know I can control what I can control with her and, yeah, there's always going to be noise. She was really emotional that night for a lot of different reasons that she talked about, and I know that she was really happy about the dance that we put out there. The dance that Jenna spent so much time on, so as long as we know that, that's all I really need.”

Joey and Jenna also spoke about the Disney Night team dance — including that lift Ilona Maher did with Jenna!

Joey said, “I mean it's tough because there's obviously in my position. I'm kind of supposed to blend in with the guys, but the girls were, like, the focal point, and as they said, like, they looked like they were at the same level as Jenna, which I think is the best compliment that they could possibly get for the group dance. We loved this week! Every time we walked through it, like we just were in sync. Everyone was moving at the same pace and really kind of felt together, and team dance was a lot of fun.”

Jenna weighed in on the lift, saying, “You know, a couple weeks ago, Ilona and I were just talking and she was showing me a rugby move… She did it and she literally just tossed me in the air like it was nothing, and so when we were on each other's team, we were like, ‘We need to do an epic lift,’ and when we tried it for the first time, it was effortless. It was wild! She is stronger than some of my best partners ever, so it was so fun to be lifted by her.”

Joey admitted, “I will say it straight to the camera — I cannot lift Jenna like Ilona did.”