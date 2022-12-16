What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note

Getty Images

Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references.

Investigators now know that the dancer called an Uber on Monday to take him from his home to the nearby Oak Tree Inn in Encino. Boss had switched his phone to airplane mode so he couldn’t be reached or tracked.

The manager at the Oak Tree Inn shared with “Extra” that after checking in on Monday, Boss had not checked out by 11 a.m. Tuesday, so management went to knock on the door at about 11:15 a.m. It was then that a housekeeper discovered his body in the room.

Ruth Cardenas, a hotel guest, added, “She noticed the blood, she noticed the body, and that's it. She came out. She was freaked out.”

On Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker reportedly rushed to a police station, telling cops she knew something was wrong because tWitch suddenly left the house without his car and would not answer her calls.

TMZ reports Allison was so insistent that her husband’s behavior was out of character that police considered listing him as a critical missing person’s case.

The LAPD examined Allison and tWitch’s home for any video clues before a 911 call led them to his body at the Encino motel less than a mile away.

The coroner has closed the case on Stephen’s death, which has officially been ruled a suicide.

On Thursday, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to one of his teachers, Dr. Tommie Tonea Stewart, an actor and former dean of the Department of Theatre Arts at Alabama State University.

After news broke about his death, Dr. Stewart admitted, “It’s a strangeness; it’s a heavy feeling on the insides. I feel like I am just trembling, but I can’t feel any more detriment than his mother, Connie.”

“I never had any inkling that there was anything that would cause him to take his life,” Dr. Stewart stressed. “This man loved his family. He loved his wife… and his mother.”