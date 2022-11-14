Getty Images

Romance rumors are swirling about supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and actor Pete Davidson, 28.

Us Weekly reports the two are in the “very early stages” of dating!

A source told the outlet, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now, adding, “both really like each other.”

The news comes just months after Pete called it quits with Kim Kardashian.

Three months ago, Ratajkowski pulled the plug on her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard after nearly four years.

Last month, Emily was spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

She was also recently linked to Brad Pitt, but a source insisted to People magazine they were just “having fun” together.

Another source close to Pitt claimed, “They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. There is an attraction, but nothing serious is going on. They have had a few dates and stay in touch when they don’t see each other."

Amid all the dating rumors, Ratajkowski gave an update on her relationship status, telling Variety, "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived."

She added, "One of the things I write about in the last essay of [‘My Body’] is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go."