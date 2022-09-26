Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Spotted Together

Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have tongues wagging.

Sources tell Page Six they have been out together a few times, but aren’t officially dating.

An insider says, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”

The source adds that Brad has also been spotted with other people as well.

Hinting there could be a romance brewing, the insider added, “Stay tuned.”

In August, a source told OK! magazine that Brad had asked Emily out.

“He asked her out, and she said yes,” the insider said. “She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”

Both Pitt and Ratajkowski are going through divorces.

Brad and ex Angelina Jolie split in 2016 and were declared single in 2019, but their divorce is ongoing.