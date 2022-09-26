Celebrity News September 26, 2022
Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Spotted Together
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have tongues wagging.
Sources tell Page Six they have been out together a few times, but aren’t officially dating.
An insider says, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”
The source adds that Brad has also been spotted with other people as well.
Angelina Jolie’s Former Company Sues Brad Pitt for $250 MillionView Story
Hinting there could be a romance brewing, the insider added, “Stay tuned.”
In August, a source told OK! magazine that Brad had asked Emily out.
“He asked her out, and she said yes,” the insider said. “She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”
Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClardView Story
Both Pitt and Ratajkowski are going through divorces.
Brad and ex Angelina Jolie split in 2016 and were declared single in 2019, but their divorce is ongoing.
Emily and her ex, Bear McClard, split in July after four years of marriage. She filed for divorce in September.