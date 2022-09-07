Angelina Jolie’s Former Company Sues Brad Pitt for $250 Million

Getty Images

Things are getting even uglier between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie!

On Tuesday, Nouvel, a company founded by Jolie, filed a $250-million lawsuit against Pitt. She recently sold Nouvel to liquor company Stoli.

According to the court papers obtained by Page Six, Pitt is accused of seizing control of their $164-million French estate and winery Château Miraval, “in retaliation” of Jolie filing for divorce.

The papers allege that Pitt and his team wanted to make sure Jolie would never see a dime of the company’s tens of millions of dollars in profits.

The docs also claim that Pitt spent big bucks on “vanity projects,” like adding a $1-million swimming pool.

The suit also brings up the former couple’s alleged 2016 incident on a private plane, calling it “serious” and “intentionally publicized,” claiming that Pitt attempted to force Jolie to sign a “hush” clause about what went down.

Jolie recently filed court papers under the name “Jane Doe” to have the 53-page FBI report from that night unsealed.

She claimed that there was a physical altercation between Brad and her adopted son Maddox on board the plane in 2016, something that he has denied.

According to multiple outlets, the FBI documents show Jolie accusing Pitt of laying his hands on her, spilling beer on her, and telling her one of her kids looked like a “Columbine kid,” an apparent reference to the 1999 Colorado school shooting.

A source close to Pitt accused Jolie of “trying to inflict the most amount of pain” by reviving the incident.

They told People magazine, “It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.”

Child services cleared Brad of any wrongdoing in the alleged incident.

Earlier this year, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie, accusing her of trying to cut him out of a chunk of their $164-million Chateau Miraval estate and the very successful wine business that comes with it.

Pitt claimed that her decision to sell her Miraval shares last year was detrimental to his business standing. The lawsuit claimed, “She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Despite the legal wrangling and “frustrations around these circumstances,” an insider noted that Pitt is in a “good headspace.”

They added, “He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better. He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that's the best thing for his kids, what's best for everybody. He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him."