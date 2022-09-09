Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski has officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Page Six reports Ratajkowski filed for divorce in New York City on Thursday.

According to the court docs obtained by the outlet, the filing is being contested, which means “there are issues to be litigated.”

In July, news broke about Emily and Sebastian’s split after four years of marriage.

At the time, a source close to Ratajkowski told People magazine, “They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

Emily and Sebastian have one son Sylvester, who was born last year.

After months of not commenting on the split rumors, Ratajkowski recently acknowledged her relationship status on TikTok.

Earlier this week, Emily posted a video of “The Gardening Theologian” saying, “Patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love.” She said, “I love this video because she’s making a point that [author and activist] bell hooks made, which is that under a patriarchy, there’s this premise of men ‘getting women,’ ‘getting them,’ ‘pulling them’ like they’re something to possess.”

“I feel — as a recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff — I’ve really seen that with my friends and with the conversations around it,” Emily emphasized. “It’s like, ‘Well who’s going to get her?’ Rather than this is a reciprocal mutual relationship where two people could potentially foster love.”

She argued, “That’s why we don’t have a lot of love in cis-hetero relationships.”