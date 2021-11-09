Emily Ratajkowski on ‘My Body,’ ‘Blurred Lines,’ and Whether Robin Thicke Should Apologize

Getty Images

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is opening up in her new book “My Body.”

She tells “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst, “When I was writing, I wasn’t thinking about it coming out into the world… and now it’s coming around. I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, yeah, I share a lot in this.’”

The 30-year-old skyrocketed to fame and became a household name after starring in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video in 2013, but now she says in the book that he crossed the line by groping her breasts on set.

Robin has not publicly commented, and Cheslie asked if Emily wants Robin to apologize, and Emily replied, “He should do whatever he wants… I didn’t write that essay to have a gotcha moment with him at all. It was because I had always talked about that video in one way… I had called my performance in it and my experience on it empowering, but I think that as I have gotten older, that’s just not the truth. That’s not the whole truth. There are other sides to that, and that was really why I shared that experience, to kind of give an example of the overall theme that I’m talking about, which is about power and power dynamics.”

Ratajkowski went on, “So much of my life has… been this kind of, like, effort to really have a voice and, you know, being a model you are voiceless… and I think that being able to write these stories… this is the ultimate act of control.”

She also hopes that by speaking out, more women’s voices will be heard and taken seriously.

“There’s many sides to women,” she said, adding that the “way a woman represents herself in the world” and if she embraces her beauty it “doesn’t mean she doesn’t have something to say as well.”

The star insisted, “That’s not fair, and I don’t want to exist in that world.”