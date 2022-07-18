Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Split (Report)

Getty

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski and her movie producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have reportedly called it quits after four years of marriage.

A source close to Ratajkowski told People magazine, “They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

According to the source, Emily is planning to file for divorce.

To fuel more split rumors, Emily has been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions.

Splash News

For now, Emily still has photos of Sebastian on her Instagram feed.

The two were last spotted together in late May in Saint-Tropez, where they attended the wedding of famed talent agent Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinge.

Backgrid

Emily and Sebastian are the parents of son Sylvester Apollo, who was born in March last year.

In February 2018, Emily and Sebastian were romantically linked after they were seen packing on the PDA.

After just several weeks of dating, they got hitched at City Hall in New York City.