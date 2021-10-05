Emily Ratajkowski Talks ‘My Body’ Book, ‘Blurred Lines,’ and Those Robin Thicke Accusations

Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski hit the red carpet in NYC Monday night at CoinGeek New York, where she addressed recent headlines involving Robin Thicke and the “Blurred Lines” music video set.

According to The Sunday Times of London, Emily’s new book “My Body” accuses Robin of groping her bare breasts while they were making the video in 2013. Thicke has not publicly responded to Ratajkowski’s allegations.

She told “Extra,” “What’s frustrating is I didn’t come out with it, it was leaked.”

Emily went on, “It’s been hard for me, I really like to have control over my image and I wrote this book of essays to share the whole story and all sides of it, and I feel like it turns into a clickbait frenzy and all of a sudden words like ‘sexual assault’ and ‘allegations’ are getting thrown around rather than people reading the actual essay… I’m just looking forward to when people will be able hear things in my own words.”

The actress hopes people will take the time to read “My Body,” saying, “Everything I talk about is about the evolution of my politics and it’s not some big reveal, it’s not some crazy thing, it’s a part of a larger essay. I’m just excited for people to hold nuance and understand that.”

Emily, who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, also gushed over her baby son Sylvester, saying, “He is 7 months almost, and he just got his two bottom teeth… and they are coming in a little crooked and he is just the cutest thing ever.”

Sharing the inspiration behind his name, she said, “I really love ‘Sly’ and my husband was like, ‘We can’t just name him Sly,’ so we gave him the official name… We call him Sylvester more than we expected.”