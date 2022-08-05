Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split (Report)

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after nine months of dating.

A source told E! News that they decided it was better to be friends.

The insider noted that Kim and Pete have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but long distance and their busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Davidson is currently in Australia, where he is filming the movie “Wizards!”

The source claimed that the breakup happened this week.

Another insider told Page Six that the breakup “had nothing to do with Kanye.” Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still “moving forward,” according to the source.

Just days ago, Pete was spotted filming scenes for “Wizards!” Kim is currently in Los Angeles with her kids.

We’ll have to wait and see if their split is a story line in the next season of “The Kardashians.” Last month, a Season 2 teaser trailer was released, featuring Davidson’s debut on the show.

At the end of the trailer, Kim asks Pete if he wants to shower with her. Without any hesitation, Davidson literally drops everything to do what she asks!

Kim and Pete sparked dating rumors in October after she hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

During an “SNL” skit, they locked lips. On an episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim confessed, “I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t, maybe I’ve been... Maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

That didn’t stop Kim. She said, “A few days later, I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’” Kim revealed. “They were like ‘yeah’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking... I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump-start my... I was just basically DTF.”

Their relationship got serious enough for her to introduce Pete to her kids! Months ago, Kardashian sat down with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, revealing how she went about the introduction.

Kim said she talked to sister Kourtney Kardashian, who had been through a similar experience, as well as to “a few therapists.”