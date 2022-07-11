First Look at Pete Davidson in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer

The Kardashians are coming back for Season 2 of their Hulu reality show!

Check out the teaser trailer, which features Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

At the end of the trailer, Kim asks Pete if he wants to shower with her. Without any hesitation, Davidson literally drops everything to do what she asks!

While their relationship was a storyline in the first season, he was never physically seen, so it looks like we are getting more of him.

On the Season 1 finale of “The Kardashians,” Pete appeared in a post-credits scene while Kim Kardashian was giving a shout-out to crew member Paxy.

During the confessional, she told someone off camera, “You have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years, from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina."

Suddenly, Davidson can be heard asking off-screen, “More than me?”

The Season 2 teaser also put some focus on Kylie Jenner’s journey to welcoming her second child with Travis Scott. She tells older sis Kendall, “I need my first night out. I haven’t had a night out in almost a year.”

Kendall admitted in the trailer, “This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It’s a lot.”