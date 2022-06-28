Kris Jenner Gets a Little Tipsy at Khloé Kardashian’s 38th Birthday Party (Video)

Instagram

The Kardashians were whooping it up for Khloé’s 38th birthday, especially her mom Kris Jenner!

On Monday, Kim shared a video of Kris feeling a bit tipsy as she celebrated Khloé.

As the family sat down for dinner, Kris toasted the Good American founder calling her the “queen of our family.”

Holding what appeared to be a martini, Jenner said, “I know I’m a little wasted… but what I want to say is how much I am so f**king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian. You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family.”

She stumbled over her words a bit as she added, “You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full.”

The 66-year-old went on, “Who is so amazingly beautiful …” as her boyfriend Corey Gamble kindly took her drink and placed it on the table, Kris continued, “I just want to say how much I love you and I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you.”

Kris tried to go on, saying, “We’re here because you make our …” but had to ask her best friend Shelli Azoff to “chime in.”

Jenner explained, “She knows how I feel about you and I can’t control myself. … And I’ve had a couple of drinks.” The camera panned to the table of people giggling and then cut off.

Earlier, Kim shared video clips of Kris in a gorgeous green dress hugging Khloé who was wearing hot pink latex.

Jenner told the birthday girl, “I gave birth 38 years ago! Like and I’m going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day I gave birth. So, come on little Miss Barbie. I love you!”

Kim also shared some video from inside the party as well as some very appetizing looking desserts.