Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Secrets — What She’s Had Done!

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight on those plastic surgery rumors!

In an interview with Allure magazine, Kardashian revealed what she hasn’t done to her face, saying, “I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

Kim’s long eyelashes are real and aren’t the byproduct of eyelash extensions either.

What she has done… Kim admits to getting “a little bit of Botox.”

Along with revealing the Botox between her brows, she pointed out, “But I’ve chilled, actually.”

Kardashian is promoting her new skincare line SKKN by Kim.

Her beauty treatments usually happen “late at night.” She elaborated, “After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

As for how she feels about the natural aging process, Kardashian said, “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before. I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them. [Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’”

“It’s hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful,” Kim noted. “I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

Calling her beauty standard “attainable,” Kim stressed, “Be yourself, find beauty in everything.”