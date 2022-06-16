Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian’s Vagina on ‘The Kardashians’

Getty Images

Pete Davidson has made his debut on “The Kardashians”!

On the season finale of the Hulu show, Pete appeared in a post-credits scene while Kim Kardashian was giving a shout-out to crew member Paxy.

During the confessional, she told someone off camera, “You have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years, from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina."

Suddenly, Davidson can be heard asking off-screen, “More than me?”

Kim answered, “Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”

When Paxy said that she hasn’t seen Kim’s privates, Kim quipped, “You haven't seen my vagina? We'll get there. It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina."

Kim took it one step further, saying, “But you could look on the Internet.” She was seemingly referencing her infamous sex tape with Ray J.

On an episode from earlier this month, a call between Kim and Pete was also seen on the show. Though the audience didn’t hear or see him, Kim gave him a tour of her private plane while she was flying to the Dominican Republic.

We’ll have to wait and see if Pete officially makes an on-camera appearance on the upcoming season of “The Kardashians.”

Kim has recalled on the show how she met Pete while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021.

"I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kim confessed. "I was like, 'Oh, sh*t, maybe I've been... Maybe I just need to try something different.' But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day."

That didn’t stop Kim. She said, "A few days later, I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete's number?'" Kim revealed. "They were like 'yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking... I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump-start my... I was just basically DTF."

The stars have been dating ever since, but Kim said she was hesitant to talk about Davidson on the show.