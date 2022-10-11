Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Comes Out as Bisexual on TikTok

TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest TikTok featuring a green velvet couch has everyone talking.

The 31-year-old star seemed to confirm she’s bisexual with the post, after jumping on a trend.

User @NourishedWithTish posed the question, “If you identify as bisexual do you own a green velvet couch?”

Shay Mitchell reposted the video showing off her green velvet sofa, and EmRata reposted Shay’s.

In Ratajkowski’s post, she pans over to her couch before flashing side-eye and a smile.

One user commented, “yet another win for the ladies” and another wrote, “Omg love this.”

The news comes amid Emily’s split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. They broke up over the summer after four years of marriage, and she filed for divorce in September.

Now, she’s sparking romance rumors with Brad Pitt.

A source told People that Brad, 58, and the actress "have had a few dates.”

The insider added, "He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on. She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."