Emily Ratajkowksi Kisses Mystery Man After Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Months after calling it quits with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, it looks like model Emily Ratajkowski has moved on from their relationship!

Emily was spotted kissing a mystery man during a date night in New York City in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

For their night out, Emily opted for a black off-the-shoulder sweater, black pants, and red boots, while her handsome beau wore a green jacket, T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

The two were seen leaving on his motorbike.

Emily was most recently linked to Brad Pitt, but a source insisted to People magazine they were just “having fun” together.

Referencing her failed marriage to Bear-McClard, the insider added, “The split was very rough for her.”

The source claimed that she wanted to get know Pitt “better.”

Another source close to Pitt claimed, “They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. There is an attraction, but nothing serious is going on. They have had a few dates and stay in touch when they don’t see each other."