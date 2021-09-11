'Buffy' Alum Nicholas Brendon Suffering 'Deep-Seated Medical Problems'

Nicholas Brendon, seen above several years ago when he was in better health, is having a tough time.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor, 50, is unable to promote his movie "Wanton Want," People reports, because of medical issues that have plagued him following spending time in jail.

According to his manager Theresa Fortier, who spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com, the actor is "concentrating on his health" because he has "deep-seated medical problems and immense pain."

Among his most pressing issues, "paralysis in the genitals" and legs.

Brendon was arrested in August for allegedly using a fake identity to try to buy prescription drugs. He was charged with prescription fraud of a controlled substance and for failure to identify himself to police when he was arrested in Indiana.

The actor was unrecognizable in a mug shot taken at the time, appearing disheveled.

Brendon reports that sleeping on the floor of his jail cell worsened spinal problems he has endured caused by Cauda equina syndrome, when nerve roots in the spine are compacted, affecting feeling and function in the mid-section of the body.