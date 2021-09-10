‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose Talks Jen Shah’s Legal Drama and How She’s Doing After Her Arrest

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is back on Sunday, and the new season is filled with legal drama surrounding Jen Shah, who was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with an alleged telemarketing scam.

Jen, who pleaded not guilty, heads to court for her trial next year, but it looks like the case will take center stage on the show, too.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay chatted with Jen’s co-star Whitney Rose to get all the scoop after a new promo this week showed Jen with the other Housewives before she gets a phone call and takes off. Afterward, the authorities showed up, but Jen is gone. Later, viewers see the feds arriving at Shah’s home. Watch the video here.

Rachel is a huge fan of the franchise and asked Whitney about how the feds tracked Jen down. Whitney replied, “It's a really good question. How did they know? Was it her phone? Did someone tip them off?”

Lindsay commented about it all going down while filming “Real Housewives,” saying, “You are kind of like the first one because she asked you to turn off her microphone. What were you thinking at that moment?”

Rose explained, “I had to make a really hard decision because that's a cardinal rule: We don't turn off our mics… because we're filming a reality TV show… But the look in Jen's eye... I could not help it.”

Whitney revealed what happened after the call, saying, “She looked mortified. She looked like she'd seen a ghost.”

Rachel asked, “So do you guys find out who tipped off the feds?” Whitney said, “You'll just have to wait and see because it plays such a big role in how everything pans out.”

She told Rachel she has been in touch with Jen, saying, “Oh, yeah, oh, yeah. We continued to film after. So you'll get to have a front-row seat to everything we lived through.”

Rose also shared that, “Jen seems okay… In fact, I keep asking her. I'm like... ‘How are you so strong...?’ I don't think I could be so strong if I were in her shoes.’”