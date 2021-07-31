TikTok Star Anthony Barajas, 19, Dies After 'The Forever Purge' Shooting

Instagram

Nineteen-year-old TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died after initially surviving a movie-theater shooting in Corona, California, People magazine reports.

Monday night, the body of 18-year-old student Rylee Goodrich was discovered by Regal Edwards Corona Crossings theater employees after a shooting that occurred during a screening of "The Forever Purge."

Barajas, injured, was transported to a hospital, where he was on life support until dying Saturday of his injuries.

Shooting suspect Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery, according to police. He is being held on $2-million bail.

Police said in a statement that six tickets had been sold for the screening, and that a gun matching the caliber of weapon used in the shooting was found in the suspect's El Cerrito, California, home. "Based on statements obtained," police said, "there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack."

Close to $80,000 has been raised via GoFunMe to benefit Barajas' family. "Anthony was the light of so many peoples lives and there are tough times ahead, but we have amazing family and friends to get through this," the page tells potential donors. "Please donate for medical funds, etc. Thank you all and anything will help!"