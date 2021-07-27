Reality Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola & Christian Biscardi Call Off Engagement

Instagram

“Jersey Shore” alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 34, and Christian Biscardi have ended their engagement.

On Monday, Sammi confirmed the broken engagement in a TikTok video.

In the video, Giancola performed the Chopping Dance while questions and answers appeared on the screen. One question asked Sammi if she was single and she answered yes.

Despite calling it quits with Biscardi, Giancola also noted that she was happy.

Earlier this summer, split rumors started swirling after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. To fuel more rumors, Biscardi has also removed all traces of Giancola on his Instagram. It looks like Giancola has done the same thing!

Sammi and Christian dated for two years before he popped the question in 2019.

They were planning to marry in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans.

Giancola appeared on “Jersey Shore” from 2009-2012. In 2018, she explained why she didn’t join the reboot, saying, “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship."