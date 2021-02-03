James Marsters & Patricia Rahman Split

Getty Images

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor James Marsters, 58, and his wife Patricia Jasmin Rahman, 35, are over after 10 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Rahman filed the papers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

While it is unknown if a prenup is in place, they do not have any kids together.

In 2011, the couple tied the knot in Los Angeles after a one-year engagement.

They had met at a concert in Amsterdam. In 2006, Marsters told People magazine, “I met her backstage and got her phone number, but then my jeans were cleaned out by the crew and they threw it out.”

“I’d given her my number, but she took down one digit wrong. It took her six months to call all of the different combinations,” Marsters shared.