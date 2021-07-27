Pics! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Rekindled Romance Heats Up Capri

TMZ

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still enjoying their time together in Italy.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen enjoying lunch together at Ristorante Faraglioni in Capri, Italy, on Tuesday.

Ben and Jennifer were also spotted holding hands while enjoying the sights of Capri with security in tow.

A source revealed that the two even stopped by a jewelry store, but it is unknown if they purchased anything.

Another stop they made was to a vintage Chanel store.

It is clear that Bennifer 2.0 is back on!

Over the weekend, J.Lo celebrated her 52nd birthday at L’Opera Saint-Tropez restaurant with Ben by her side.

The pair were seen wrapping at arms around each other while heading out for her birthday celebration! At one point in the night, they were even spotted kissing!

During her birthday celebration, Jennifer and Ben sat in a booth, where they were surrounded by their friends and fans as they sang her hit single “Jenny from the Block.”

A source told People magazine, “They are having a beautiful trip. They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

That wasn’t all though… Bennifer was spotted enjoying some time on a yacht deck. Ben was seen giving some TLC to Jennifer’s booty while she stuck out her tongue. She was also seen reciprocating by giving him a passionate kiss!