LOL! How Jennifer Lopez Expertly Answered a Ben Affleck Question

Backgrid

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez promoted the rerelease of “Love Make the World Go Round” with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Engaging in some “girl talk,” “Today” host Hoda Kotb brought attention to J.Lo’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. She noted, “You look happier. Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier, she looks happier.' Are we happier?"

Lopez dodged the question by bringing the conversation back to “Love Make the World Go Round,” which was first released as a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. She said with a smile on her face, “The song is out, five years since we’ve done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now."

Hoda quipped, "Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that.”

J.Lo answered, “I know. You can call me. You have my number!”

Jennifer, who is just days from celebrating her 52nd birthday, shared of her plans, “You know, with friends. Have fun. You know, raise a glass. Have a toast!"

No word on whether Ben will be a part of Jennifer’s celebration!

Ben has been spotted joining Jennifer as she looks for a new home in Los Angeles. A source recently told E! News, “She is looking for a new home for herself. She plans to be in L.A. full time so she'd like a home that is more substantial for her and the kids."