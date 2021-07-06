'Never Been Better'! Jennifer Lopez Talks Life Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Splash News

Jennifer Lopez has been “super happy” lately!

Over the past month, Lopez has been spotted several times with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

Over the the weekend, Lopez and Affleck were photographed hooking arms in the Hamptons, just a day after enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood with their kids.

During an interview on Monday with Apple Music’s Zane Lane, she said, “I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.”

Backgrid

“I want my people who care about me — because I care about them so much — to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” Lopez reiterated. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

Without mentioning her rumored reconciliation with Ben, Jennifer added, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”