Is Jennifer Lopez Moving to Los Angeles to Be Closer to Ben Affleck?

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is on the move!

Amid rumors that she has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, it has been reported that Jennifer is moving to Los Angeles.

A source told E! News that Lopez “is packing up her Miami rental,” the one in which she was spotted with Ben a few weeks ago.

It is unknown when Jennifer will be moving, but the source claims she’s planning to put down roots in California.

They said, “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."

The West Coast move means that Jennifer will be much closer to Ben, who lives in Los Angeles. The insider said, “She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon."

Jennifer and Ben have been spotted in both Los Angeles and Miami.

Along with a date at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant Merois in West Hollywood, they were seen packing on the PDA at Anatomy Miami Beach.

A source close to Lopez told People, "This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."

Another insider shared with Us Weekly, “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes. They are full-on dating and very happy together.”