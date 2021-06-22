Alex Rodriguez Spotted Hanging Out with Ben Affleck’s Ex-GF Lindsay Shookus

Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus have everyone talking!

Over the weekend, Rodriguez made an appearance at Shookus’ birthday party in the Hamptons.

In a video obtained by Page Six, Rodriguez is seen sitting next to Shookus at the backyard gathering while “Foodie Magician” performs magic.

While many speculated that Alex and Lindsey are dating, his rep shut down rumors, telling the outlet, “There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years.”

Lindsay previously dated Ben Affleck for two years until 2019.

Alex recently called it quits with Jennifer Lopez, who has seemingly reconciled with Ben.

Earlier this month, Bennifer 2.0 were spotted kissing at her sister’s birthday party in Malibu.

During the outing, Ben “seemed very comfortable” with her kids.

A source told People magazine, “The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share. Ben had a Diet Coke."