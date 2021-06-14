Does Ben Affleck Have Jennifer Lopez’s Kids’ Seal of Approval?

Getty Images

Bennifer 2.0 is moving fast and furious!

Over a month after first sparking reconciliation rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reached a new milestone.

Over the weekend, Ben was spotted at her sister Linda’s 50th birthday celebration at Nobu in Malibu, which was also attended by her twins Emme and Max.

In photo and video obtained by Page Six, Ben and Jennifer shared a kiss at the celebration and he was seen whispering sweet nothings in her ear.

During the outing, Ben “seemed very comfortable” with her kids.

A source told People magazine, “The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share. Ben had a Diet Coke."

“Ben was very good with them. He was asking them questions and smiling," an eyewitness told E! News. "He was very engaged and seemed to like hanging out with them. They all left together and Ben opened the car door for the kids and made sure they got inside. He was smiling the whole night and seemed very happy with the family."

It looks like Ben’s got the seal of approval from Emme and Max! He’s already in the good graces of her mom Guadalupe. An insider recently told People magazine, “In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now."