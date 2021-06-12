What J.Lo's Mom Thinks of Ben Affleck! Plus: The Hot Couple Reunites in L.A.

According to a report, it sounds like Ben Affleck is (still) the type of guy you can take home to Mom!

People magazine reports exclusively that Affleck and on-again GF Jennifer Lopez — from whom he had been apart for a short time during their second-wind romance — reunited in L.A. on Friday.

What is interesting and sweet is that Ben was reportedly just in Las Vegas directing a project that includes some kind of mysterious cameo featuring none other than J.Lo's mom, Guadalupe!

A source tells People, "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben... She is thrilled that they are back together now."

The same source stresses that J.Lo is tight with her 76-year-old mom, so Guadalupe's opinion of who she's dating carries a lot of weight.

"Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."

J.Lo, 51, and B.Aff, 48, were first spotted together in April in L.A., shortly after her split with A-Rod. They have since been seen in Montana and Miami, as well.