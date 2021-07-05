Jennifer Lopez Ramps Up the Summer Heat with New Music

Get your sexy summer moves ready! Jennifer Lopez is sizzling with her new single “Cambia El Paso” featuring Latin reggaeton singer, Rauw Alejandro.

In their first collaboration together, the two keep it sexy and slick with an upbeat tempo, reggaeton grooves, and universal pop energy.

Shots from the set of the music video tease a seductive and sexy vibe. Lopez shows off her toned abs and arms in a sparkly bra top and short-shorts and shares an intimate moment with a barechested Rauw in front of a colorful neon background.

“Cambia El Paso” is out now, and the music video is coming out soon.