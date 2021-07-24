Celebrity News July 24, 2021
J.Lo Flaunts It at 52 in Bikini, Totally Makes Out with Ben Affleck in New Shoot
J.Lo celebrated her birthday Saturday with a sizzling shoot with Ana Carballosa that included a skimpy bikini, a stunning beach wrap, and a wide-brimmed hat so you'd know she meant business.
Even more exciting, she shared a professional shot of herself making out — and really going for it — with boyfriend Ben Affleck!
"5 2 ... what it do ..." she cheekily captioned the series of revealing photos, saving the best (that kissing pic) for last.
In a second post, J.Lo addressed her birthday in a video, saying, "Fifty-two this morning!" as she werked it in the bikini on the deck of a boat. She then did a little sing-song, "hello, mellow, hello, mellow" while indulging in some runway-style strutting.
Someone is having the best birthday ever!