Matt Damon Says He’s Happy for Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez, Plus: He Talks ‘Stillwater’

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst was with Matt Damon at the premiere of his newest movie “Stillwater” in NYC.

The movie is already receiving Oscar buzz, and received a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes. Matt told Cheslie, “It just feels good to get it out and people are starting to see it and that's exciting.”

Matt made it a family affair with his mom, stepdad and stepdaughter Alexia, and talked about his best friend Ben Affleck. The two recently reunited for their next film “The Last Duel.”

Damon told Kryst, “It was a lot of fun… we actually kind of figured out how to write a lot more efficiently this time.” Cheslie asked, “Little better than ‘Good Will Hunting?’” Matt replied, “Yeah we didn’t know what we were doing… but we learned a thing or two in the last 30 years… it was a lot more professional process this time around.”

He also gushed over Ben reuniting with his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, saying, “I’m just so happy for him. He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

In “Stillwater,” Matt stars as an out of work oil rigger from Oklahoma who moves to France to help free his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been charged with a murder she claims she didn’t commit.

Damon explained, “What really helped us was going down to Oklahoma…and meeting with these rough necks… all the details in this performance came from those guys and I really owe'em.”