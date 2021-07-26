Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA During Her Birthday Weekend

Splash News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to have everyone buzzing about their rekindled romance!

Over the weekend, Jennifer celebrated her 52nd birthday at L’Opera Saint-Tropez restaurant with Ben by her side.

The pair were seen wrapping at arms around each other while heading out for her birthday celebration! At one point in the night, they were even spotted kissing!

During her birthday celebration, Jennifer and Ben sat in a booth, where they were surrounded by their friends and fans as they sang her hit single “Jenny from the Block.”

A source told People magazine, “They are having a beautiful trip. They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

The sighting came just hours after Lopez made it Instagram official with Ben with a kissing pic!

"5 2 ... what it do ..." she cheekily captioned the series of revealing photos, saving the best (that kissing pic) for last!

That wasn’t all though… TMZ also obtained racy photos of Bennifer enjoying some time on a yacht deck. Ben was seen giving some TLC to Jennifer’s booty. She was also seen reciprocating by giving him a passionate kiss!

Since a personal photographer was there, could the couple be paying homage to the iconic “Jenny from the Block” music video? Affleck was featured kissing and patting Lopez’s butt in several shots from the 2002 music video.

An insider shared with E! News, “They held hands, they hugged each other close and they kissed. They sailed around from Monaco and went to St. Tropez. Ben and J.Lo spent time laying out on the top deck and making out. They couldn't get enough of each other."

Jennifer’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, is also celebrating his 46th birthday in Italy.

As for why both are in Italy at the same time, another source revealed to E! News, “Before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday. Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go — and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they're all there right now."

A-Rod subtly acknowledged Jennifer’s birthday by liking a post from her sister Lynda Lopez. Along with posting a pic of Jennifer, Lynda wrote on Instagram, “My original BFF, I love you more than words can say. Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspiration always. Sometimes I can’t believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life. Wishing you your best birthday yet!”

